Be grateful, says Gattuso after Napoli clinch Cup

ROME • Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has urged those who work in football to appreciate the job, after his side stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

The win also meant the 42-year-old has won the first major trophy of his managerial career since he was appointed in December.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve's first two efforts in the shoot-out, while Napoli converted all their attempts to win the trophy for the sixth time and end Juve's hopes of securing the treble this season.

It was a remarkable achievement for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti with the team in disarray, after the players had rebelled against a week-long training camp imposed on them by club president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

"Football has given me so much and that is why I have so much passion for it," the Italian said.

"It's something I can't let go of, not even for a second. Those of us who have this job must have respect for it because we're lucky. I want to see people who put passion into it, I want a sense of belonging and respect."

It was the first title to be settled in the Italian season, which has just restarted after a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it had been planned for the players to collect their own medals in a "self-service" ceremony, the Napoli players received theirs from de Laurentiis and his Juventus counterpart Andrea Agnelli.

Napoli had the best chances throughout the game while Juve's star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo saw little of the ball and had a frustrating evening.

Juve coach Maurizio Sarri, who was in charge of Napoli from 2015 to 2018, said: "I didn't say much to the players after the game. I was angry and disappointed just like them, so it's best to stay silent.

"But at this moment we cannot do much more, because we are lacking sharpness."

Juve, who have drawn both their Italian Cup games 0-0 since the restart, lead Serie A ahead of the top flight's resumption tomorrow.

They are chasing a ninth successive title and have a point more than Lazio (62) with 12 games left. Napoli are sixth on 39 points, nine adrift of Atalanta in the final Champions League spot.

REUTERS