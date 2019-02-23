Be complacent and Blues can 'destroy us', says Silva

LONDON • Manchester City must forget their 6-0 drubbing of Chelsea earlier this month and cannot afford to be complacent against the Blues in tomorrow's League Cup final, midfielder Bernardo Silva has said.

Chelsea's capitulation at the Etihad Stadium was their worst Premier League defeat and the club have dropped to sixth in the table.

Silva, however, said the recent result would not have a bearing on their Wembley clash.

"To be honest, we should forget that match because it won't happen again, we are not expecting the same result," said League Cup holders City's midfielder.

"We are playing against one of the best sides in the world, even though lately their results are not the best for them.

"Against those kinds of players, you can never relax and, if you give them time to think, time to play and time to decide, they will destroy you."

5 League Cups apiece that Manchester City and Chelsea have won, three behind Liverpool, who lead with eight.

The Portuguese added that City must now win back-to-back titles in order for the club to be seriously considered as serial winners.

"We have to play with the same intensity and try to win another trophy. We have not managed to retain a trophy before so it would mean a lot to do so, that is one our main goals," he said.

"Not only winning it once but also keep winning and winning. We know we have the squad to do that. But our opponents are very strong and it won't be an easy job."

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16 Chelsea (Eng) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukr) Frankfurt (Ger) v Inter (Ita) Zagreb (Cro) v Benfica (Por) Napoli (Ita) v RB Salzburg (Aut) Valencia (Esp) v Krasnodar (Rus) Sevilla (Esp) v Slavia Prague (Cze) Arsenal (Eng) v Rennes (Fra) Zenit (Rus) v Villarreal (Esp) 1st leg: March 7; 2nd leg: March 14. Team listed first at home in first leg.

City won the League Cup by beating Arsenal 3-0 in last season's final. It was their 15th major trophy and became part of a third double when Pep Guardiola's side secured the Premier League title in April.

In comparison, the two clubs are tied on five League Cup wins, behind Liverpool's eight titles.

Guardiola is well-poised to add another title to a sterling managerial career which featured 20 major trophies, including 10 wins in 11 Cup finals.

Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri, on the other hand, has not even coached in a Cup final.

Former Arsenal midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that City's quality could prove too much for Chelsea if Sarri refuses to alter his tactics.

"If Chelsea set up as they have done (in the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester United) and play 'Sarri-ball', I would be shocked if it wasn't at least 3-0 to Man City," he said.

"Good managers change, that's what they do, you don't just go everywhere and play the same way, especially after losing 6-0 against the same team a few weeks ago.

"If they change the way they play, you never know in a Cup final."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

CHELSEA VS MANCHESTER CITY

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, Monday, 12.30am