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Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala (in red) in action against FC Cologne in the Bundesliga on Nov 20.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala suffered another previously undisclosed seizure this week, according to information received by AFP subsidiary SID on Nov 22.

The incident, which is categorised by a brief and temporary loss of consciousness or awareness, occurred at training on Nov 16.

Musiala collapsed twice on the pitch in pre-season with the 23-year-old later revealing he had a “neurological disorder” which can lead to “temporary but treatable seizures”.

The Nov 16 incident was the second since Musiala’s announcement, with the player reportedly adjusting his medication to properly treat the condition while continuing to play.

News of the incident comes as Bayern have faced criticism from footballers’ union FIFPRO for a “coordinated campaign” to pressure the Germany international to renegotiate his 2025-extended contract.

“Bayern has a duty of care to Musiala. Any concerns about his contract should be raised privately with him and his representatives,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

On Nov 20, Bayern supervisory board member and former chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested the midfielder may need to take a pay cut if he cannot recapture his old form.

“Based on what we know, it unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to return to the level he so often demonstrated here in this stadium,” Rummenigge said.

“If he doesn’t return to being the Jamal of old, then we need to have a conversation with his family, with the player, and, above all, with his agency – because, frankly, the current financial figures would no longer be justifiable.” AF P