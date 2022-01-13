Bayern the only profitable champs in Europe

LONDON • Bayern Munich were the only title winners in Europe's eight major football leagues to turn a profit in the Covid 19-disrupted 2020-21 season, a study from auditing firm KPMG showed yesterday.

The German Bundesliga champions just scraped into the black with an after-tax profit of €1.8 million (S$2.8 million), also recording the lowest ratio of staff costs to operating revenue at 58 per cent.

"While the re-opening of stadia and some major commercial deals signed recently may provide some optimism... the pandemic only magnified the financial sustainability issues and fragility of the football ecosystem," KPMG's global head of sports Andrea Sartori said.

Exemplifying those problems, Italian Serie A winners Inter Milan posted an annual loss of €245.6 million on operating revenues of €347.5 million, with Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid losing €111.7 million on revenues of €349.6 million.

The Omicron variant has also set back attempts by Europe's top clubs to return to a more stable financial footing, with Bundesliga matches being played behind closed doors since last month.

"We have to wait how long the reduced number of spectators will last. We still made a small profit despite the circumstances, other clubs can only dream of that. We'll continue to be reasonable," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.

Topping the revenue table were English Premier League champions Manchester City, generating €644.2 million, a rise of 17 per cent from the previous season, the study showed.

City, who also reached the final of the Champions League, leapfrogged local rivals Manchester United (€557 million) for the first time. However, the Red Devils pointed to the "strength and resilience" of the club through the pandemic, "despite the significant loss of revenues from normal levels while matches were played behind closed doors".

Bayern were second behind City with revenues of €597.5 million, while Turkish Super Lig winners Besiktas had the lowest revenue among the eight champion clubs with €59 million.

Six of the clubs increased broadcasting revenues, benefiting from deferred income related to matches postponed from the 2019-20 season and played after June 2020.

