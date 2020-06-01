Bayern speed to the finish line

MUNICH • Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick had backed Robert Lewandowski to finally snap his barren run against Dusseldorf and his star man duly delivered behind closed doors.

Three out of four teams won on the road on Saturday night, continuing the trend that away teams have the advantage in the German league.

Since the Bundesliga's restart on May 16, there have been 16 victories by travelling teams, but Bayern never looked like being part of that statistic.

The Poland striker scored a brace as the Bundesliga leaders trounced the visitors 5-0, further strengthening their grip on the title with just five matches to go.

Lewandowski, who before the game had not netted against Dusseldorf in two appearances with Borussia Dortmund and three with Bayern, ended the drought to take his tally to 29 goals this season.

The league's top scorer has now netted against every current Bundesliga club and remains on track to break the all-time record of 40 in a single season set by Bayern legend Gerd Muller in 1972.

But "Lewy" was not the only standout performer on the day, which saw defender Benjamin Pavard and an own goal by Mathias Jorgensen contribute to the rout.

Alphonso Davies again lived up to his "Road Runner" nickname with another lightning sprint as he burst past tiring Dusseldorf defenders to slot home the final goal.

The 19-year-old defender joined Bayern as a relatively unknown prospect from Major League Soccer in January of last year, but he is already being touted as the best player to have emerged from the American top flight.

A long-term injury suffered by Nicklas Sule and a stop-start campaign endured by Lucas Hernandez meant that usual left-back David Alaba had to be moved to the centre of defence.

Davies has also been a beneficiary and he has not looked back, starting every game since Flick replaced the sacked Niko Kovac in November. The Canadian international has won the adulation of his teammates as Bayern close in on their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

YARDSTICK OF SUCCESS Statistics and records don't interest me, what's important is to have a successful season. At Bayern Munich, you are expected to win the title. HANSI FLICK, Bayern manager, unmoved by bettering the start made by former coach Pep Guardiola following his 22nd win in 25 competitive games.

On his nickname, which was coined by German forward Thomas Muller, Davies, who clocked a lung-bursting 35.4kmh during a sprint against Dusseldorf, said: "Yeah, I know the cartoon, I watched it when I was growing up.

"Yeah, I am quick, but him calling me the 'Road Runner' is a compliment which I take to heart and it was a good nickname."

Alaba feels Davies has made the position his own, adding: "He's a great lad, works hard in training every day, listens well and tries to implement that on the pitch."

The way his players went about their job in dismantling Dusseldorf left Flick in no doubt about their professionalism despite the missing home support.

After claiming his 22nd win in his first 25 competitive games, bettering the start made by former coach Pep Guardiola in 2013, he said: "Statistics and records don't interest me, what's important is to have a successful season.

"At Bayern Munich, you are expected to win the title... I am very happy, we were very aggressive and didn't give them any chances.

"The emotions and volume does not come from the terraces, which you normally hear as a player. The team is doing really well and putting things into practice brilliantly."

Yesterday, Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea combined to score three goals as Borussia Monchengladbach crushed Union Berlin 4-1 to reclaim third place in the standings. The result of Borussia Dortmund's game at Paderborn was not known by press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS