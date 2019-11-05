Bayern sacking is correct: Kovac

MUNICH • Despite winning the domestic treble in his first season in charge of Bayern Munich, Niko Kovac never felt like a natural fit in the Allianz Arena dugout.

It always seemed like he was one bad result from the sack, and there were persistent gripes over his humdrum approach to tactics.

The criticism only got more intense this season with their 7-2 Champions League away thrashing of Spurs proving to be a false dawn.

Saturday was the last straw for the club's hierarchy as the German champions suffered a historic 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt - their worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade - and a day later, Kovac was fired.

A club statement read: "Bayern Munich have relieved head coach Niko Kovac of his duties.

"The mutual decision was taken following talks with club president Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Hasan Salihamidzic and Kovac. Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge of the team until further notice."

Bayern have won only five of their 10 league matches, leaving them four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach in fourth place.

Club chairman Rummenigge insisted that the club had to wield the axe despite the gap being far from insurmountable, saying: "The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action. We all regret this development."

In his farewell message, Kovac agreed "this is the correct decision for the club at this time", adding: "I would like to thank Bayern for these past 18 months.

"During that time, our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club all the very best."

However, former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg felt the decision was harsh as Kovac had been hampered by long-term injuries to Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez.

While former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Kovac, former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri are also said to be on Bayern's shortlist.

Whoever takes over the club has a job on their hands to win over a squad of disgruntled players, though, with Bild reporting on Sunday that Kovac had lost the dressing room.

