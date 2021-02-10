Bayern roll on but there's more in the tank: Coach

AL RAYYAN (Qatar) • Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick challenged his dominant machine to find another gear to secure their sixth trophy in a year, after advancing to the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over African champions Al Ahly on Monday.

The European champions face Tigres in the title decider tomorrow after the Mexican club saw off Brazilian giants Palmeiras in the first semi-final on Sunday.

Bayern had 68 per cent of the ball against Al Ahly, peppered 24 shots - seven were on target - and did not concede a single corner.

Yet Flick feels he can get more out of his side against Tigres, whose French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has scored all three of their goals in the competition.

"I am satisfied. But we also know that we have made life difficult for ourselves. I expect that we will do better in the final," he said.

"They're a very dynamic and athletic team and we will have to counter them well. We've drawn the right conclusions from watching their game against Palmeiras."

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with just 17 minutes gone at the Al Rayyan Stadium, a venue for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Poland striker then headed home a pinpoint Leroy Sane cross four minutes from time.

Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top scorer, has scored 29 goals in 27 club matches this season.

Bayern are bidding to become only the second team after Barcelona in 2009 to win all six domestic and international titles in one season.

The German giants lifted the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, German Super Cup and Uefa Super Cup trophies last year.

"This is a World Cup, which is always something special," the 32-year-old said.

"I hope we can play even better in the final and that we will have more scoring chances."

His brace ended Egyptian side Al Ahly's 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions under their coach Pitso Mosimane.

"You understand why they are No. 1 at this point in time in the world and in Europe also," said the South African. "They regained the ball quicker, they pressed us quicker, they're more experienced."

While the 40,000-capacity Al Rayyan Stadium was just 30 per cent full due to Covid-19 rules, fans 25km away were also able to witness the action. A drive-in cinema that opened during the pandemic screened the game.

"Actually we did not choose the stadium because of (the requirement for) Covid-19 tests," said Egyptian Wael Abdelhady. "The other option was watching it at home and we prefer to be here!"

Around him, food delivery drivers dropped off takeaway meals to hungry fans as they sat back in their pick-up trucks and off-roaders.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE