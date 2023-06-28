Bayern Munich have deal with Harry Kane but Tottenham Hotspur reject bid: report

BERLIN – Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with England captain Harry Kane, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, but an initial €70 million (S$103.6 million) bid was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024 and is open to a departure from the English Premier League club this summer.

Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern will still need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

According to Bild, the Germans had submitted an offer of €70 million plus add-ons, while Spurs are demanding at least €100 million to part with their talismanic striker, who scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season.

Other top European clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to covet Kane, who is still in search of his first piece of silverware in his career.

Kane thought he had sealed a £127 million (S$218 million) move to Manchester City prior to the 2021-22 campaign only for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to turn it down – despite the striker claiming they had a gentleman’s agreement permitting him to move on.

However, with Kane turning 30 in July, he sees time running out on his career to finally lift a trophy.

Bayern are after a top-class striker to fill the hole left by Robert Lewandowski, who joined Spanish champions Barcelona in 2022.

The German club claimed their eleventh Bundesliga title in a row last season but limped over the line at the end of a disappointing campaign.

Early exits from the Champions League and the domestic Cup fell short of the goals the team set themselves, with senior club execs Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn being told to move on at the end of the season.

On Spurs’ end, resolving Kane’s future is at the top of the agenda for Levy and new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Meanwhile, the club announced that they have signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli. The 26-year-old will sign a contract until 2028, and British media reported the fee to be around £17 million.

Vicario made a total of 71 appearances in all competitions in two years with Empoli, playing 31 league games last season, conceding 39 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

He becomes the team’s second signing since the appointment of Postecoglou as manager earlier in June after midfielder Dejan Kulusevski turned his loan spell into a permanent move.