Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel baffled by shock home loss to RB Leipzig

MUNICH – Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was at a loss for words after his team gave up a 1-0 lead to slump to a 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, leaving their German Bundesliga title hopes hanging in the balance with one game left in the season.

Bayern remain in top spot on 68 points after the defeat but Borussia Dortmund, on 67, were in action at Augsburg on Sunday and a win would see the Ruhr valley club go into next week’s season finale against Mainz two points ahead.

The result of Dortmund’s match was not available at press time. But Bayern could be seeing an end to 10 straight seasons of winning the title even if they beat Cologne in their final game, should Dortmund beat both Augsburg and Mainz.

“When you play so far below your level and you keep dropping that level then you will struggle to win games and when you struggle to win games it is just not enough,” Tuchel said.

“I have no explanation how something like that could happen. We stopped moving, stopped showing courage.”

Bayern looked to be cruising to an easy win after a good start with Serge Gnabry scoring in the 25th minute.

But they instantly eased off and Leipzig came back with three goals in the second half – scored by Konrad Laimer, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai – to earn a maiden win in Munich.

“The first 30 minutes were good, we could have been 2-0 up or more,” Tuchel added.

“But then we started being sloppy and sluggish. In the second half for no reason we were extremely sloppy. I have no explanation.”

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, took over in late March after the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann with club bosses at the time saying season goals were at risk and a change was necessary.

But the Bavarians have since crashed out of the German Cup and Champions League in the quarter-finals and now risk missing out on an 11th straight league crown.

However, Tuchel believes it is not over yet, saying: “Let’s see what happens on the last matchday. Obviously we wanted things differently.”