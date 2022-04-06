Bayern leaning on versatile Musiala

MUNICH • He turned 19 only in February, but Jamal Musiala is proving to be the versatile teenage jewel in Bayern Munich's midfield.

When the Bavarian giants face Villarreal away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final today, Musiala, who left Chelsea's academy in 2019 in favour of a return to his native Germany, could be deployed in an attacking or defensive role, such is his adaptability.

"He can enrich any team - including Bayern and the national team. He knows how to assert himself, create space, very good in one-on-ones and can dribble at speed," said Germany coach Hansi Flick.

Musiala broke into Bayern's first team last season as an attacking midfielder. But in recent months, the lanky teenager, who has been dubbed "Bambi" by teammates, has shown a more combative side since switching to a deeper role for both Bayern and Germany.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed Musiala "thought I was joking" when it was suggested he should play in a shielding role.

It has turned out to be an inspired move, after Leon Goretzka was sidelined with a long-term injury in December.

For Bayern, Nagelsmann feels the former England Under-21 international, who switched allegiance to Germany last year, has the ability to play anywhere in midfield, calling him a "ball magnet with technical skills only a few have". He is still developing but is set to start at Villarreal as Goretzka has just returned from injury.

"There are no guarantees he (Musiala) will play, but Leon can't play every three days. So I am happy we have the alternative and that we can switch," Nagelsmann said.

Villarreal have had an excellent run in this season's Champions League, stunning Juventus 4-1 on aggregate in the previous round, but that has come at the expense of their domestic La Liga campaign.

They were upset by Levante 2-0 away over the weekend, allowing the hosts to move off the bottom of the Spanish league table.

The Yellow Submarine have dropped 26 points in matches played either directly before or after a European tie this season, and are seventh and in a fight to qualify for the Europa League next term.

But Villarreal coach Unai Emery has no regrets about focusing on Europe as he is savouring their first Champions League season since 2011-12.

"To be able to experience that triumphant moment (winning last season's Europa League, their first major trophy), for the team to experience it with me by their side and the other way around, became the converging point," he said.

"The next step is the Champions League. Now we will play against Bayern Munich. We are capable, and we have chances to be able to win."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA

VILLARREAL V BAYERN

Singtel TV Ch129 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am