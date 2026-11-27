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Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise bruised his foot in last week’s 1-1 draw with Cologne.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich is running out of forwards with Michael Olise joining Harry Kane on the team’s injury list before their Nov 28 visit to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Nov 27 that Olise will miss the game “and everything else is open”.

Olise bruised his foot in last week’s 1-1 draw with Cologne and missed the team’s 2-1 loss at Lille in the Champions League on Nov 25 – Bayern’s first loss of the season.

Kane was also injured in the match against Cologne and subsequently underwent surgery on a ligament tear in his left ankle. The England star is expected to miss several months.

Konrad Laimer – a combative midfielder who normally does not play up front – started as the team’s main forward against Lille on Nov 25. It did not work out

“We face a reality – we’re missing 130 goals from our squad,” Kompany said of his injury list.

Jamal Musiala and Luis Díaz could potentially feature against Hamburg.

Musiala has made two substitute appearances since returning from a muscle injury – the Bayern star has also been subjected to scrutiny because of a medical condition that causes seizures – while Díaz made a substitute appearance against Lille to return from a month out with his muscle injury.

Bayern attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari underwent surgery on a ligament tear in his right ankle in November, and forward Serge Gnabry is recovering from a left hamstring injury.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out.

“We have four games in nine days if we include Wednesday,” Kompany said.

“We have to use the squad and that is the way it is at the moment. Everything is open, but the demands are the same.”

After 10 games, Bayern trails Borussia Dortmund by two points in the Bundesliga. Both teams are unbeaten in the league. Dortmund hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Nov 29. AP