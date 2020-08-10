Bayern hunt for third trophy

MUNICH • Treble-chasing Bayern Munich are relishing their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona in Lisbon after Robert Lewandowski netted twice to seal a 4-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday in their last-16, return-leg tie.

"The anticipation is enormous. Barcelona have a good team with very good players, but if you look at the last few weeks, we can fly to Portugal with a lot of confidence," said defender David Alaba.

Bayern have every reason to feel confident. Unlike Chelsea, the German champions had not played in a competitive game in over a month following the conclusion of the domestic campaign, yet they were by far the better, hungrier and fitter team at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski, the Champions League's top scorer, bagged his 12th and 13th goals in the competition this season, playing a part in all four of their goals as they progressed 7-1 on aggregate.

Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso were their other scorers, while Tammy Abraham struck for the Blues, leaving Alaba convinced they can lift their first European Cup since 2013, the year of their maiden treble.

"We can be pleased, it was our first game for a month and it's not easy to keep the rhythm," he said.

"We have prepared for this for the last two weeks and you could see the result."

Lewandowski's hot streak - he has already notched a career-best 53 goals in all competitions - will be key to beating Barca on Friday.

The Poland striker is now four goals short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 Champions League strikes set in the 2013-14 season and as long as he keeps putting chances away, their sixth European Cup is on the cards this year.

"We have a few more games in the knockout round and I am just as happy creating goals as scoring them," the Pole said.

"We have to perform well and show our quality as a team against a good Barcelona side, it's a big game for everybody."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, however, believes Bayern are the favourites after the London team were humbled in both legs.

"Nights like this, in a footballing sense, show me a lot, tell me a lot," he said. "It was a hard start for us with conceding two early goals... respect to Bayern, they deserved the win.

"They have a lot of experience and know how to win this competition, so, yeah, they are among the favourites."

