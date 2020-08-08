Bayern hope to keep key pair

MUNICH • Bayern Munich are hoping Champions League success can convince Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba, who are stalling over extensions, to stay.

The German champions host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena today, holding a 3-0 lead ahead of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Bavarian giants have already secured their eighth straight Bundesliga title and the German Cup, putting them on course for their second-ever treble. They are also on an 11-game winning run since the domestic league restarted in May.

Chelsea are without forwards Christian Pulisic, who injured his hamstring in the FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal, and Pedro, who not only suffered a dislocated shoulder at Wembley but is also joining Roma on a free transfer.

Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is also expected to miss the Munich match through injury.

Bayern's personnel concerns are different. Alcantara, who has been linked to Liverpool, and Alaba, have one year left on their contracts and have put talks on hold.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinted Alcantara "wants to do something new", but no offers have been made for the 29-year-old.

He also made it clear that "despite the coronavirus, there will not be a summer sale at Bayern", so the pair will not be leaving on the cheap. Reports indicate a €30 million (S$48.6 million) price tag for Alcantara, while Alaba is expected to cost significantly more.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

