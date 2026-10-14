Bayern held by minnows Viking after ‘super dumb’ Olise red card in Champions League

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STAVANGER, Norway – Bayern Munich were held 3-3 at Viking in the Champions League on Oct 13 with the Norwegian champions equalising late through Herman Haugen after Michael Olise was sent off.

Bayern trailed 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen.

Harry Kane seemed to have dragged Bayern to victory as he scored twice and set up another for a 3-2 lead, but Olise saw a second yellow inside a minute for dissent for throwing the ball at an opponent’s face.

Viking made the most of their advantage with Haugen scoring in the final minute to snatch the Norwegian champions a shock draw against the German giants.

Olise’s red means he will miss next week’s blockbuster clash with English champions Arsenal in Munich.

“It was our own fault,” Kompany told reporters, adding “this red card was super dumb... You can see in (Michael’s) eyes that he’s sorry about it and that he regrets letting the team down.”

Kane scored for the ninth straight Champions League match, equalling a club record set by Robert Lewandowski and drawing two behind the record of 11 set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was a poor first half from us. We started the second half well and fought our way back. But the red card changed everything,” Kane said on Amazon Prime.

“(Olise) will be gutted and he has to take responsibility for it. It was a mistake, and mistakes happen. He has to learn from it. It’s a shame because we have important games ahead of us.”

Bayern concede early again

Just days after conceding the fastest goal in Bundesliga history in the 2-2 draw at Augsburg on Aug 10, Bayern were again behind early.

With just 72 seconds gone, Stensness headed in an outswinging corner to give the hosts a shock lead.

Bayern ramped up the pressure but could not break through, with Kane twice heading into the waiting arms of Viking goalie Arild Ostbo.

Not content to absorb Bayern pressure and cling to a narrow lead, Viking launched a lightning-fast counter-attack and doubled their advantage after 38 minutes.

Top goalscorer Christiansen finished off a slick move to give Viking a 2-0 lead.

Bayern were handed a lifeline when Konrad Laimer was felled in the box just after the break, bringing Kane to the spot.

After a stuttering run up, the 33-year-old guided the ball into the bottom right of the goal, past the fingertips of Ostbo.

On the hour, Kane shed his marker and headed in a Joshua Kimmich cross to lock up the scores.

Diaz had an effort ruled out for offside just a minute later but the Colombian was the beneficiary of a brilliant Kane chip 10 minutes on.

Kane lofted a ball to Laimer, whose saved shot rebounded cleanly into Diaz’s path.

The England captain appeared to have saved Bayern, until Olise was sent from the pitch.

The France winger saw yellow for a foul and then picked up another when he threw the ball directly at Viking captain Zlatko Tripic’s face right in front of the referee, leaving Bayern a man down with 16 minutes left.

Viking pushed and Haugen headed in at the far post in the 90th minute to snatch the hosts a memorable draw. AFP