Bayern core hungry for more titles

BERLIN • Bayern Munich's treble-winning season should feed the hunger for titles in the national team as Germany prepare to host Spain in their Nations League opener today, Niklas Suele said.

The defender helped the Bavarian giants win the treble - the club's second - comprising the German Cup, the Bundesliga title and their sixth European Cup.

With Bayern forming the bulk of Die Mannschaft, the players have now set their sights on Euro 2020, which has been postponed until next June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have to keep the hunger for more titles after winning the treble with Bayern," said Suele, who tore his cruciate ligament last year, but returned in time to play in the 1-0 final victory over French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"I now come here with a lot of joy, knowing how hard it is to come back after a 10-month absence.

"The Nations League is a good next step. We take any test, against any small or big opponent, seriously because we want to prepare for next summer."

Germany, world champions in 2014, crashed out of the group stage in the 2018 World Cup, their earliest exit in 80 years.

They have since undergone an overhaul and qualified with seven wins out of eight Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"We have the same hunger for titles in the national team as at Bayern," Suele added.

"There is no difference there. We have to wait and see how the new season goes but I think we will have a team that will be competing for the title at the European Championship."

Germany are in League A, Group 4 in the Nations League. After the Spain game, they will travel to Switzerland on Sunday.

NOT SATISFIED We have the same hunger for titles in the national team as at Bayern. There is no difference there. NIKLAS SUELE, Bayern Munich and Germany defender, on his teammates' approach to international competitions.

Due to their European exertions, most of Bayern's key players in Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry have been rested for both closed-door fixtures.

However, their absences give coach Joachim Low the chance to assess the fitness of former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Suele.

Sane, who joined Bayern in July in a €45 million (S$72.7 million) deal, missed all but one game with the Premier League side because of a cruciate ligament injury.

But the 24-year-old has now recovered.

Low will, however, still put out a strong side, including new Chelsea striker Timo Werner, and Suele feels it shows the strength and depth the coach has at his disposal.

"We have improvement potential and that is why these games are so important," he added.

"It is not easy when you (the squad) meet every two, three months and it must always work.

"But we will have a team next year that will be ready to play for the title."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS