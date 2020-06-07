Bayern continue procession to title

LEVERKUSEN • On a day when Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski was expected to shine, it was Leon Goretzka who stole the show at the BayArena.

The German midfielder scored and provided an assist as the Bundesliga leaders clinched a vital 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians, however, were stunned after just 11 minutes when Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario got the hosts in front. Goretzka then turned up the heat, stealing the ball from a careless Moussa Diaby before threading a pass for Kingsley Coman to net the 28th-minute equaliser - the latter's first goal in six league matches.

He then switched from provider to scorer when he lashed the ball home from just outside the box into the bottom corner in the 42nd minute, three minutes before winger Serge Gnabry added a third.

After the break, Lewandowski headed in the fourth from close range in the 66th minute.

Bayern defender Alphonso Davies said after the game: "At 1-0 down we knew that there is still a lot of time to play, we kept fighting... And Levy (Lewandowski) is a world-class striker, he displays it every single game."

Leverkusen netted their second a minute before the final whistle through Florian Wirtz, who, at 17 years and 43 days, is the youngest to score in the Bundesliga.

Bayern have been in impeccable form since the season resumed last month following the coronavirus stoppage. They have scored 17 goals and not dropped a point in five games as they chase their eighth-straight Bundesliga title.

The team are now on 70 points with four games left, 10 clear of Borussia Dortmund, who faced ninth-placed Hertha Berlin later yesterday - the result of which was not available at press time.

With his latest goal, Lewandowski now has 30 goals and an impressive five from five games, as he seeks to match Gerd Muller's 40-goal Bundesliga record set in the 1971-72 season.

For Leverkusen, coach Peter Bosz would rue the absence of 20-year-old starlet Kai Havertz, who was ruled out owing to a muscle issue. He had scored five goals in four appearances.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 4

In yesterday afternoon's other matches, RB Leipzig drew 1-1 with Paderborn, Dusseldorf battled through a 2-2 stalemate with Hoffenheim, while Mainz beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.