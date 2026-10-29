Bayern boss Vincent Kompany out of hospital after meningeal irritation

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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the training pitch in Munich on Oct 23.

MUNICH, Germany - Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl said on Oct 28 that coach Vincent Kompany had been discharged from hospital, revealing the Belgian had been suffering from meningeal irritation.

Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the training pitch in Munich on Oct 23, with Bayern saying the coach was suffering from a virus.

Speaking minutes before Bayern’s last-32 German Cup tie with Magdeburg, Eberl told ARD the doctors had determined the cause of the illness and had discharged the 40-year-old Kompany.

“We have identified the cause: it is a case of meningeal irritation, which is what triggered the incident last Friday,” Eberl said.

On Oct 24, Bayern said it was a matter of “weeks, not days” until Kompany returned to the dugout, with English assistant coach Aaron Danks taking over in his absence.

After a 3-1 win at Freiburg on Oct 25, Danks said the coaching staff would avoid talking football with the ailing Kompany during his recovery.

“He has now been allowed to go home, where he can continue his rehabilitation,” Eberl said on Oct 28.

“For him, rehabilitation means rest and medication. I am very, very confident that he will be back on the touchline at 100% very soon.”

“I believe it is the best and most wonderful news for all of us,” Eberl said.

Kompany was visibly sick and walked with a limp during Bayern’s 6-1 home win over RB Leipzig in mid-October. He was in doubt for their home clash with Arsenal four days later, but took to the dugout for the 2-2 draw, two days before his training-pitch collapse. AFP