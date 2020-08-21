Bayern chasing invincibility

LISBON • If Bayern Munich prevail in Sunday's Champions League final, there will be a new team of "Invincibles".

That was the label given to the Arsenal side that went unbeaten in the 2003-04 English Premier League season and the Bavarian giants are poised to emulate that feat in Europe. Just nine teams have won the Champions League without suffering defeat in their campaign, with the last being Manchester United in 2007-08.

The German Bundesliga champions are undefeated this calendar year, winning 24 of their past 25 games in all competitions and they have not lost in the Champions League all season, scoring 42 goals and conceding just eight.

Having already picked up the domestic double, a second treble after their first in 2013 is in Bayern's sights. Barcelona are the only other European club to have done the treble twice, but standing in the way of history is Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions are aiming to go one better with an unprecedented quadruple, having already swept all three domestic trophies this season.

With over €1 billion (S$1.62 billion) spent since the Qatari takeover in 2011 - only Manchester City have splurged more on players - PSG's expensively-assembled squad are a match for Bayern.

While Lyon fell to a 3-0 semi-final defeat on Wednesday, the French side showed how Bayern's defence can be exposed, hitting the post via Karl Toko Ekambi among other missed first-half chances.

But Bayern's clinical finishing through a brace from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski's 15th goal in this season's competition won the tie.

Speaking after his side progressed to their 11th European Cup final and their first since 2013, Bayern coach Hansi Flick wants his side to tighten up as PSG may be more punishing in front of goal.

"Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us. We know PSG have quick players and we will have to organise our defence differently," he said.

"Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure."

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, whose team claimed a record-equalling 10th straight win in Europe, believes his defence will have their hands full against a star-studded PSG attack boasting Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

Both sides have played each other twice in recent seasons - they each scored three goals at home in wins during the group phase of the 2017-18 season - and the Germany goalkeeper is expecting a similar open game.

"Paris have an attack with big names. There are always a lot of goals with Bayern and PSG," Neuer said. "Two great teams in this final, it will be a good game for the fans to watch.

"We are very happy to be in the final. The difference compared to the 2013 team is that the squad is larger. We won in 2013 with fewer players. Now we have a fantastic group with a good atmosphere. There are no killjoys."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE