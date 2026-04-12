Straitstimes.com header logo

Bayern break all-time Bundesliga season goal record with 105

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - St. Pauli v Bayern Munich - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - April 11, 2026 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scores their first goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - St. Pauli v Bayern Munich - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - April 11, 2026 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scores their first goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Google Preferred Source badge

HAMBURG, Germany, April 11 - Bayern Munich set an all-time Bundesliga goal record for one season when they beat St Pauli 5-0 on Saturday to take their tally to 105 so far with five matches remaining.

Jamal Musiala headed in from close range after nine minutes as the visitors matched the record haul from Bayern's 1971-72 campaign of 101 goals.

Second-half strikes from Leon Goretzka and Michael Olise in the 53rd and 54th plus Nicolas Jackson in the 65th minute took their tally to 104 goals for the season before Raphael Guerreiro scored a fifth in the 88th.

The Bundesliga leaders, preparing to host Real Madrid next week in their Champions League quarter-final second leg after their midweek 2-1 win nL6N40Q177 in Spain, are in the running for three titles, having also reached the German Cup semi-finals. REUTERS

See more on

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Strikes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.