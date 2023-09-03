Bayern beat Gladbach at last with late Tel winner

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 2, 2023 Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel scores their second goal past Borussia Moenchengladbach's Moritz Nicolas REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 2, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Julian Weigl in action with Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 2, 2023 Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel scores their second goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 2, 2023 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 2, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Ko Itakura celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

September 3, 2023 at 2:51 AM

September 3, 2023 at 2:51 AM

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany - Bayern Munich substitute Mathys Tel headed an 87th minute goal to grab a 2-1 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and end his side's five-game winless run against the hosts to secure their third victory in three Bundesliga matches.

The Bavarians, who had failed to beat the Foals in their previous five matches in all competitions, came from a goal down to snatch the win and move to nine points.

Since the 2011/12 season no other team had won more matches against Bayern in the league, with Gladbach boasting 10 victories, with nine defeats and five draws.

Bayern were in complete control with more than 70% possession for the first half hour before the home side struck against the run of play with Ko Itakura's looping header sailing over goalkeeper Sven Ulreich from a corner.

Gladbach had earlier hit the woodwork through Marvin Friedrich but Bayern came close to an equaliser when Leroy Sane's powerful shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas in the 39th.

The visitors stepped on the gas after the break, missing early chances through Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller before Joshua Kimmich floated a perfect chip for Sane who stabbed home to level in the 58th and took his league tally to three goals.

Serge Gnabry should have added another in the 70th but his point-blank header was blocked by Nicolas as the Bavarians pushed for the winner.

Tel did much better with three minutes left to play, rising above his marker to head the winner.

Borussia Dortmund slipped up with a 2-2 home draw against promoted Heidenheim on Friday, while Bayer Leverkusen made it three wins in a row with a 5-1 demolition of Darmstadt 98 on Saturday. REUTERS

