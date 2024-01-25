Bayern battle past Union Berlin 1-0 to cut gap to top spot

MUNICH, Germany - Champions Bayern Munich eked out a 1-0 win over visitors Union Berlin in their postponed Bundesliga game on Wednesday to bounce back from last week's home loss to Werder Bremen and cut the gap to the top to four points.

The game had been postponed in December due to heavy snowfall in Munich at the time.

Bayern were eager to make amends for Sunday's 1-0 defeat and the visitors had to soak up intense early pressure.

Union keeper Frederik Ronnow managed to stop Matthijs de Ligt's header and Dayot Upamecano's rebound in the seventh minute before tipping wide Kingsley Coman's low shot a little later.

Winger Coman again went close to putting Bayern in front in the 23rd but his effort sailed just wide of the post with Bayern having close to 80 percent possession in the first half.

Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock seconds after the restart, drilling in on the rebound after Harry Kane's shot had bounced off the post and into the Portuguese's path.

Union rarely threatened and had coach Nenad Bjelica sent off in the 74th after he shoved Bayern's Leroy Sane twice in the face after the player went to get the ball from the Union coach.

Bayern move up to 44 points in second place, with Leverkusen leading the title race on 48. REUTERS