Bavarians vow to rebound after criticism of post-defeat trip to Ibiza

BERLIN • Bayern Munich have been criticised for last weekend's two-day "team-building" trip to Ibiza immediately after Saturday's shock defeat by Mainz.

A week after being crowned German Bundesliga champions for the 10th straight season, the Bavarian side crashed to a 3-1 loss at mid-table Mainz, who also hit the woodwork four times in a deserved win.

Right after the game, the majority of the squad flew to the Spanish island of Ibiza for a break on Sunday and Monday, which the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had sanctioned as a "team-building measure".

Germany legend and former Bayern midfielder Lothar Matthaus told Sky Sports he felt that the trip to the party island should not have happened, "especially after a game like that".

The 1990 World Cup winner said it reflects badly on the players, as well as Salihamidzic and chief executive Oliver Kahn.

Matthaus pointed out that Bayern fans were already angry about the manner of the defeat, "then the players go on holiday".

He suggested Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann should have been "tougher" and vetoed the trip.

According to media reports, not all of the squad went to Ibiza with eight players sitting out, including captain Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, who was ill, Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

Veteran Bundesliga coach Felix Magath, who guided Bayern to consecutive league titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06, also said the timing was wrong.

"I would not have allowed a trip like that," he said, adding: "I don't know how a team can say: 'For us the season doesn't go to the end, we finish three weeks early'."

The 68-year-old, currently in charge of Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin, has a vested interest in Bayern's form.

Stuttgart, who are one place below 15th-placed Hertha in the league table and are also fighting to avoid relegation, play Bayern in Munich this Sunday.

Salihamidzic has promised Bayern will put in a good display for their final home match this season.

"It's absolutely clear that our players will give their all against Stuttgart in order to give our fans a nice end to the season as champions in their own stadium with a victory," he said.

