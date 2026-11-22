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Nov 22 - Augsburg forward Michael Gregoritsch scored twice as his side beat Mainz 05 3-1 at home in Germany's Bundesliga on Sunday, overcoming the sending-off of their coach Manuel Baum to record their third win of the season.

Gregoritsch gave his side the lead in the 19th minute and Abdulay Juma Bah added a second before Baum was red-carded for holding onto the ball to prevent Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri from taking a quick throw-in two minutes before the break.

Undeterred, Gregoritsch scored again three minutes into the second half, and though substitute Ransford Konigsdorffer pulled a goal back for Mainz shortly afterwards, that was as close as they came as Augsburg held on for a much-needed win.

The victory lifted Augsburg past Mainz and up to 10th place in the standings on 12 points after 10 games, with their visitors slipping to 13th on 10 points. REUTERS