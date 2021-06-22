Battling 10-man Wales get 'winning feeling' despite loss

ROME • Wales showed great resolve and fighting spirit in defeat as they withstood relentless Italian pressure to scrape through to the European Championship knockout stage for the second successive time, caretaker coach Rob Page said yesterday.

The Azzurri had already qualified for the last 16 before Sunday's Euro 2020 game, requiring just a point to guarantee top spot in Group A.

Italy coach Roberto Martinez chose to ring the changes, keeping just three players from the 11 who started in the win over Switzerland.

But despite the wholesale rotation, the hosts were still dominant, with Matteo Pessina's goal before half-time sparking fears the Swiss - who beat Turkey 3-1 in the other Group A match - could come up with the goal difference swing they needed to take the second automatic qualification spot.

The Welsh were forced to play the final half hour a man down after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a stamp on Federico Bernardeschi, but Page's men battled hard to ensure the 1-0 defeat was not too damaging as they finished runners-up behind Italy.

When asked if the result felt like a win, the Wales coach said: "Of course it does. Because we've got second spot and that winning feeling.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. We had to dig deep a lot of times. It's tough enough for 11 men but to go down to 10 it gave us an even bigger hill to climb.

"But I can't be any more prouder of the boys. They got the job done."

Wales can now look forward to a trip to Amsterdam for a last-16 match against the Group B runners-up - Russia, Finland or Denmark - on Saturday.

"I have tired men in the changing room right now. So tomorrow is going to be a recovery day," Page said. "We'll have an eye on the remaining games and let's see who we face."

Captain Gareth Bale, who could have equalised against the run of play after blasting his volley over the bar with just Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat, added: "We wanted to get a result but the main thing is we finished second."

Italy, on the other hand, will face the runners-up in Group C - Austria or Ukraine - at Wembley on Saturday and will be the hot favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

In beating Wales, Mancini's men match an 82-year national record after extending their unbeaten run to 30 games - 25 wins and five draws - a feat last achieved under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.

They were also boosted by the return of key midfielder Marco Verratti, who had missed their first two games because of injury.

Having won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal, Italy have a chance to equal another national record of 12 successive clean sheets from 1972 to 1974 on Saturday, leaving the former Manchester City boss to declare "it couldn't get better than this".

"It's nice to have equalled a legend like Pozzo. But he has more important trophies than the 30 games," Mancini said.

"We could have scored one more goal but they (Wales) defended themselves the whole game, they are a physical team. Then it was hot. We did very well."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS