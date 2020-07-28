Battle on to keep Grealish

LONDON • No sooner had Dean Smith won the fight against relegation than a battle to keep star Jack Grealish at Aston Villa started.

Asked about the midfielder's future after Villa drew 1-1 at West Ham on the final day of the season, Smith said: "He goes out and gets drunk with me now!"

Yet the manager knows that with just a seven-week break before the new Premier League season starts, hanging on to the club's talisman is key. Grealish scored the opener on Sunday and the 24-year-old, contracted with Villa until 2023, has a host of potential suitors including Manchester United.

"We've got billionaire owners (Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris) and he'd cost a lot, a lot of money," Smith warned.

Keeping hold of Grealish would have been much harder had they dropped to the League Championship. Villa picked up eight points from their final four games to survive by a point in 17th place.

They were second-bottom when the league was suspended in March and Smith believes his side used that coronavirus-enforced break better than any other.

"We worked very hard, because we knew we had to be defensively better," he said. "It's a proud moment, and it actually feels better than last year going up in the play-offs."

Before the restart, Villa faced an average of 18.1 shots per game, of which 5.6 were on target and 2.0 conceded. After the break, they faced an average of 10.1 shots per game, of which 2.8 were on target and 1.1 conceded. They also brought down errors leading to shots from 0.85 per game to 0.2.

At the other end of the field, Grealish's eight goals and six assists in the league made him the club's top scorer and creator.

"What a day. Keeping my club in the premier league for another year. MY club," the skipper tweeted of his hometown club, adding heart and football emojis.

In contrast, Watford captain Troy Deeney did not rule out the possibility that he may have played his final game for the team after they were relegated following their 3-2 loss at Arsenal, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was unsure about his future with the Cherries after they failed to stay up despite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

"It hurts. I'm trying to keep it together, I'm really sad for the fans of this club," Howe, in charge of the side since 2012, told BBC Sport. "It's a time for reflection, a time to see what the next step is.

"Everything at the club is based around staying in the Premier League and I'll speak to the people that I need to speak to.

"It's a very quick turnaround and we have to make the right decisions now."

