Battle of two familiar foes

LONDON • Spain's cycle of dominance of European football began and ended with Italy so it is fitting their hopes of a reconquest will see them face Roberto Mancini's side, who are on their own path towards redemption, in today's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

This is a fixture laced with history, not least for coach Luis Enrique, who was left with a broken nose after a blatant elbow by opponent Mauro Tassotti.

It was a foul that went unpunished as La Roja slid to a 1994 World Cup quarter-final defeat and to this day sparks feelings of injustice in Spain.

Spaniards have happier memories of their Euro 2008 quarter-final, when they prevailed on penalties after a goal-less draw in their toughest game on their path to their first international trophy in 44 years.

They met again in the Euro 2012 final in arguably the 2010 World Cup champions' best display during that glorious four-year cycle, winning 4-0 in a performance so dominant that captain Iker Casillas pleaded with the referee to blow his whistle and put Italy out of their misery.

But the Italians would have their revenge four years later in the last 16 when a team fired up by Antonio Conte deservedly won 2-0 at the Stade de France to end Spain's long period of continental hegemony.

But that win did not spark the revival the Azzurri hoped and a 3-0 defeat by Spain in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup was one of several costly missteps as they missed out on international football's biggest event for the first time since 1958.

It also provoked a deep identity crisis which led them to appoint Mancini as coach.

The former Manchester City boss has got the country falling back in love with the national team by overseeing some sparkling football and creating a real sense of unity demonstrated in the way they have celebrated every victory as if they had won a trophy.

That sense of togetherness could be seen on the pitch as they defended like gladiators in their 2-1 win over top-ranked Belgium in the quarter-finals and in their raucous tribute on the flight home to Leonardo Spinazzola.

One of Italy's standout players at Euro 2020, the left-back tore his Achilles tendon against the Belgians and is out of the tournament.

BATTLE ROYALE Spain are a great team... There are two matches to go, the most difficult will be against Spain, who play similar to Belgium. They again looked as if they might not make it, but they got back on their feet, so it'll be a battle to the end. LEONARDO BONUCCI, Italy defender.

EQUALLY MATCHED From day one, we were confident we were a solid and united group, and that we were good enough and we've proved that. Italy are a top-level team with players who keep performing at the highest level with their clubs but we're not any less than them. MIKEL OYARZABAL, Spain forward.

This represents a problem for Mancini as Spinazzola's replacement, Emerson Palmieri, cannot get up and down the flank as well.

Right-back Alessandro Florenzi has been out injured since their opening game against Turkey and if he does not recover in time, it would mean Italy will be without their first-choice full-back pairing.

Should he not make it, Giovanni di Lorenzo will again deputise, with Mancini expected to largely stick to the same players as Italy look to improve their formidable run to a record-extending 33 matches unbeaten.

They have won their past 13 games - their last defeat was in September 2018 - while conceding only two goals, including a penalty, during that run.

With 11 goals at Euro 2020, this has also been a record haul for Italy, surpassed at a major tournament only by the 12 they netted en route to their 2006 World Cup win.

Spain's path to the semi-finals has been less smooth, getting off to a shaky start with successive dull draws against Sweden and Poland before two rousing wins.

Their quarter-final success over Switzerland on penalties was far less exciting but had the hallmarks of the shoot-out win over Italy 13 years ago, showcasing the team spirit players and coach Luis Enrique have talked up throughout the tournament.

Forward Pablo Sarabia will have a late fitness test after he was forced off at half-time against the Swiss but even if he is fit, Spain are not blessed with blistering pace to take full advantage of Italy's short-handedness at full-back.

What they do have is passing ability in droves, identical to what Italy can boast of, and La Roja are tough to beat, having lost once in their last 29 matches.

Other than the two attackers either side of Alvaro Morata - Enrique has opted to rotate here - Spain have a settled midfield and backline.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci remains confident of progression, but he is expecting a tight game.

"Spain are a great team, but we started this tournament with a dream in our hearts, let's keep it there until the end," he said.

"There are two matches to go, the most difficult will be against Spain, who play similar to Belgium. They again looked as if they might not make it, but they got back on their feet, so it'll be a battle to the end."

Spain equally believe there are no favourites today, with forward Mikel Oyarzabal saying: "From day one, we were confident we were a solid and united group, and that we were good enough and we've proved that.

"Italy are a top-level team with players who keep performing at the highest level with their clubs but we're not any less than them."

REUTERS

ITALY V SPAIN

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am