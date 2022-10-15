Battle of the star strikers: Looks like no contest

LONDON - Both Manchester City and Liverpool spent big to revamp their striker department in the close season, with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez tipped to be rivals atop the goal-scoring chart.

But it has been no contest.

City's capture of Haaland and Liverpool's addition of Nunez represented a style shift for both, focusing their forward lines around a central striker, with the title rivals trying something different.

Nunez was much coveted after his impressive rise at Portugal's Benfica, persuading Liverpool to part with €75 million (S$104 million) to bring in the Uruguayan.

The results have been moderate, but the same cannot be said for City's phenomenon.

The doubters suggested Haaland's incredible goal-scoring feats at Borussia Dortmund in Germany could not be as easily replicated in England.

But the Norwegian has made light work of silencing such talk ahead of City's trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

Haaland has played in nine Premier League games, but nonetheless already holds the record for most goals (15) and most goal involvements (goals and assist combined, 18) in a player's first 10 appearances in the competition's history.

The most goals a player has scored over any 10-game stretch in the English top flight is 16, by Luis Suarez for Liverpool, between October and December 2013.

"It's unbelievable, honestly," City forward Jack Grealish said.

Nunez's initiation to life in England has been tumultuous, given he was sent off on his home debut in August for an apparent headbutt, and was forced to miss three games through suspension.

18

Striker Erling Haaland has been directly involved in 18 goals (15 goals and three assists) for Manchester City in the English Premier League this season, while Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has managed just three (two goals and one assist).

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

SATURDAY

Leicester v Palace

Ch102 & Ch221, 7.25pm

Wolves v Forest

Ch102 & Ch221, 9.50pm

Fulham v Bournemouth

Ch103 & Ch222, 9.50pm

Tottenham v Everton

Ch102 & Ch221, Sunday, 12.20am

SUNDAY

Man United v Newcastle

Ch102 & Ch221, 8.50pm

Villa v Chelsea

Ch103 & Ch222, 8.50pm

Leeds v Arsenal

Ch104 & Ch223, 8.50pm

Southampton v West Ham

Ch105 & Ch224, 8.50pm

Liverpool v Man City

Ch102 & Ch221, 11.20pm

* All on Singtel TV & StarHub

 

EPL STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1 Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23 10 24

2 Man City 9 7 2 0 33 9 23

3 Tottenham 9 6 2 1 20 10 20

4 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13 10 16

5 Man United 8 5 0 3 13 15 15

6 Newcastle 9 3 5 1 17 9 14

7 Brighton 8 4 2 2 14 9 14

8 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 8 20 12

9 Fulham 9 3 2 4 14 18 11

10 Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20 12 10

11 Brentford 9 2 4 3 16 17 10

12 Everton 9 2 4 3 8 9 10

13 West Ham 9 3 1 5 8 10 10

14 Leeds 8 2 3 3 11 12 9

15 Crystal Palace 8 2 3 3 10 12 9

16 Aston Villa 9 2 3 4 7 11 9

17 Southampton 9 2 1 6 8 17 7

18 Wolves 9 1 3 5 3 12 6

19 Forest 9 1 2 6 7 22 5

20 Leicester 9 1 1 7 15 24 4

Three goals from five starts in all competitions is a more than respectable return, especially for a new player at a new club, settling into a new country.

It is just that Haaland, and his City team, continue to raise the bar to unprecedented levels.

However, two of Nunez's goals have come in his last two games, against Arsenal and Rangers, and that output suggests that he is starting to find his feet.

"You could see with Darwin that it meant the world to him," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said after their rampant 7-1 midweek win over Rangers in the Champions League.

"The relief is big. All the effort is paying off. Let's hope he can go on from here."

Sunday's clash would be the perfect time to show that, on his day, Nunez can score goals against the very best around.

The problem is, Haaland, rested in midweek, will be out to do the same - with all defenders seemingly powerless to stop him.

REUTERS

