Battle of the star strikers: Looks like no contest

LONDON - Both Manchester City and Liverpool spent big to revamp their striker department in the close season, with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez tipped to be rivals atop the goal-scoring chart.

But it has been no contest.

City's capture of Haaland and Liverpool's addition of Nunez represented a style shift for both, focusing their forward lines around a central striker, with the title rivals trying something different.

Nunez was much coveted after his impressive rise at Portugal's Benfica, persuading Liverpool to part with €75 million (S$104 million) to bring in the Uruguayan.

The results have been moderate, but the same cannot be said for City's phenomenon.

The doubters suggested Haaland's incredible goal-scoring feats at Borussia Dortmund in Germany could not be as easily replicated in England.

But the Norwegian has made light work of silencing such talk ahead of City's trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

Haaland has played in nine Premier League games, but nonetheless already holds the record for most goals (15) and most goal involvements (goals and assist combined, 18) in a player's first 10 appearances in the competition's history.

The most goals a player has scored over any 10-game stretch in the English top flight is 16, by Luis Suarez for Liverpool, between October and December 2013.

"It's unbelievable, honestly," City forward Jack Grealish said.

Nunez's initiation to life in England has been tumultuous, given he was sent off on his home debut in August for an apparent headbutt, and was forced to miss three games through suspension.