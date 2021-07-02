Battle of eight

The favourites

SPAIN

This Spanish team may not have the individual talent of previous sides, particularly the all-conquering squad that collected two Euro titles and the World Cup from 2008 to 2012.

But they are hard to beat, having lost just once in their last 28 matches dating back to November 2018. And now they have added goals, hitting 10 in their last two games.

KEY MAN

Alvaro Morata has not always convinced the Spain faithful as he can sometimes lack composure in front of goal, but coach Luis Enrique is a big fan of his all-round play. The on-loan Juventus striker has 21 international goals - two of them at Euro 2020.

ENGLAND

Hype is building around England that this may be the year that "football's coming home" as they are in the more favourable half of the bracket. If they are to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy, it will be their superbly organised defence that provides the foundation. They are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of the tournament.

KEY MAN

Manchester United's Harry Maguire missed England's first two Euro 2020 fixtures through injury but is firmly re-established in the heart of defence alongside John Stones, as the watertight pair bid to make it a fifth consecutive game here without conceding a goal.

ITALY

Italy are also on an unbeaten streak, a national record going back 31 games, and have conceded just once in their past 11 games. Coach Roberto Mancini has transformed a defensively minded side into a potent unit, but this will be the Azzurri's biggest test - they have not faced a team in the top 10 of the rankings since November 2018 - and Belgium sit atop the chart.

KEY MAN

Captain Giorgio Chiellini has been absent for the Azzurri's last two fixtures but is set to play a role after returning to training earlier this week. The veteran Juventus defender has come up against Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku six times, with the Inter Milan man scoring only once - from the spot.

BELGIUM

Title contenders Belgium have stretched their perfect Euro 2020 record to 14 consecutive wins, in qualifying and at the Finals so far. With the bulk of their team in their 30s, this is set to be the one of the last chances for the "Golden Generation" to live up to their tag and win a major football tournament for the first time.

KEY MAN

Better known as Eden Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan is stepping out of his famous sibling's shadow at Euro 2020, grabbing the equaliser against Denmark and the winner against Portugal. As there are fitness doubts over Kevin de Bruyne and Eden, the Borussia Dortmund winger will have an even important role to play against Italy.

The dark horses

SWITZERLAND

The Swiss - who qualified for the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams - delivered the biggest shock of Euro 2020 so far when they knocked out World Cup winners France following a penalty shoot-out in Bucharest, having rallied from 3-1 down with 10 minutes left, and cannot be underestimated.

KEY MAN

In Steven Zuber, Switzerland have a playmaker who can match their more illustrious opponents. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, who ran Les Bleus ragged, tops the assists chart at Euro 2020 with four goals created. His versatility is also a big asset, with an ability to play on the wing, in central midfield or as a full-back.

UKRAINE

Andriy Shevchenko led Ukraine to an unbeaten campaign in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, where they finished as group winners ahead of European champions Portugal and while they will be rank outsiders against England, they have nothing to lose. Ukraine have never progressed this far at the Finals and will be hoping there might be more moments that go their way.

KEY MAN

Captain Oleksandr Zinchenko's tactical flexibility, with the ability to play in midfield or as a wing-back, makes him such an asset to manager Shevchenko and as he plies in his trade in the English Premier League with Manchester City, his experience dealing with their opponents week in, week out will be invaluable.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czechs are one of the three third-placed teams to reach the quarter-finals but Jaroslav Silhavy's side can give any side a run for their money, having upset the Netherlands in the last 16. They press high and look to steal possession for counter-attacks, and will be boosted by the return of captain Vladimir Darida and Jan Boril from injury and suspension respectively.

KEY MAN

With three goals at Euro 2020, Patrik Schick is in contention to overhaul Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (five) and win the tournament's Golden Boot award. The Bayer Leverkusen striker is excellent in the air and his physicality is crucial for the Czechs, who feed off his link-up play and knockdowns.

DENMARK

Denmark are riding a wave of emotion following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their Euro 2020 opener. Into the last eight of a European Championship for the first time in 17 years, coach Kasper Hjulmand's tactically fluid system, switching in game from 3-4-3 to a back four, has made the Danes the second joint-highest scoring team here with nine strikes.

KEY MAN

Denmark wing-back Joakim Maehle has been his team's standout player with two goals in as many games. Only France's Kylian Mbappe has completed more successful dribbles than the Atalanta man (15), whose turn of pace and overlapping runs have caused teams no end of problems.