Battle for top spot heats up for Austria, Netherlands

AMSTERDAM • Austria and the Netherlands both broke through barriers in getting their Euro 2020 Group C campaigns off to winning starts and will be looking for more of the same when they meet in Amsterdam today.

Austria's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia in Bucharest on Sunday was their first at the European Championship, while the Dutch marked their return to a major tournament for the first time in seven years with a dramatic 3-2 win over Ukraine.

Another home game at the Johan Cruyff Arena gives the Netherlands an advantage although they will need to tighten up in defence to avoid a repeat of Sunday's game in which they let slip a two-goal lead before being rescued by Denzel Dumfries' 85th-minute winner.

"Conceding two goals like that is not something you want to see but we were dominant and that is what we wanted," said coach Frank de Boer. "The first step to the next phase has been taken, but we don't get anything for free."

Austria will be looking to build on their maiden success but are aware the Netherlands will be a much tougher proposition than rookies North Macedonia.

Coach Franco Foda will be without Marko Arnautovic after the forward was handed a one-match ban yesterday by Uefa.

A probe was opened by Uefa after Arnautovic's angry goal celebration in Austria's opening win after coming on as a substitute.

Arnautovic, who has a Serbian background, apologised for his reaction towards North Macedonia fans but denied he had used racist language towards them.

North Macedonia's football governing body (FFM) said Arnautovic's remarks were aimed at their player Gjanni Alioski, who has Albanian roots.

The Uefa Appeals Body said yesterday it had suspended Arnautovic for one game for "insulting" another player.

The Dutch are not likely to make any changes as they stick with a 5-3-2 formation which had been the subject of much debate before the Ukraine match.

The strong performances of wing-backs Dumfries and Patrick van Aanholt against Ukraine, however, may have quelled the dissent.

"There's a lot of talk about 4-3-3 and 5-3-2," centre-back Stefan de Vrij said. "Against Ukraine we proved that 5-3-2 can be an attacking system, but if you attack a lot, your organisation and the remaining defence must also be good.

"We can certainly improve on that. We are working on it a lot."

De Boer confirmed he will make a change in the heart of defence after Matthijs de Ligt completed a second day back in training and was pronounced fit to play. The 21-year-old Juventus centre-back missed the Ukraine match because of a groin injury.

REUTERS

NETHERLANDS V AUSTRIA

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am