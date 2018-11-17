Batshuayi earns praise as Belgium stay perfect

BRUSSELS • With first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku sidelined with a hamstring injury, it was the perfect opportunity for Michy Batshuayi to impress Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

And the 25-year-old grabbed his chance with aplomb, scoring a brace in a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Iceland on Thursday to propel the Red Devils to the top of the Uefa Nations League Group 2.

Batshuayi had squandered two chances in the opening 20 minutes, but Martinez was confident the Valencia striker would come good in the end.

"In the first half, Batshuayi experienced some setbacks," Martinez told broadcaster VTM.

"He moved well for the opening goal. I'm glad he scored twice, but he also played a good game. I was delighted with his performance."

World No. 1 Belgium had the vast majority of possession, but struggled for over an hour to break down a dogged and organised Iceland backline at the mist-shrouded King Baudouin stadium.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard, who played alongside his brother Thorgan on the left, finally unpicked the visitors' defence in the 65th minute when his perfectly-weighted cross found Thomas Meunier, who only had to stroke the ball across to Batshuayi in front of an open goal.

Iceland, who knew they were relegated before Thursday's match, showed more intent in the second half and might have equalised, but Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Albert Gudmundsson's shot with his legs.

Batshuayi sealed the victory in the 81st minute when he pounced for a tap-in after Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson let slip a shot from substitute Hans Vanaken.

Belgium, who top Group 2 with nine points, will travel to Switzerland for their final pool match tomorrow, needing only a draw to seal their berth in the Nations League Finals in June next year.

Belgium eked out a hard-earned 2-1 win over Switzerland last month, but Martinez anticipates stronger resistance tomorrow.

"I expect a very difficult game. They are a very strong tactical team that use the players in their best system," said the Spaniard.

"They are playing at home, they have really good momentum in the Nations League. We expect the same level of performance as in the Iceland game."

