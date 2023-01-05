Basketball: Saddiq Bey’s buzzer-beating three-pointer lifts Pistons past Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – Saddiq Bey said he “blacked out a little bit” when he beat the final buzzer with 28-foot three-pointer as the Detroit Pistons withstood the shock of a game-tying trey by Klay Thompson a second earlier to stun the Golden State Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night.

Bey’s heroics in San Francisco came after the Warriors, attempting to rally to a sixth straight home win, appeared to force overtime when Thompson bombed in a three off an inbounds play with one second showing on the clock.

But the Pistons, who began the night with the worst record in the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference, advanced the ball with a time-out. After taking an inbounds pass, Bey quickly fired off his game-winner from the right side of the hoop.

“It was tough, I don’t even remember I kind of blacked out a little bit,” he said. “I had one second so I didn’t have that much time to think, so I had to shoot it so I’m just grateful it went in.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey added: “Saddiq popped back to get open and had the presence of mind to get it off quick enough.”

Bey’s three was the 16th of the night for the Pistons, who beat the Warriors at their own long-range game, especially down the stretch as Golden State mounted a comeback.

Bojan Bogdanovic hit five of Detroit’s threes and finished with a team-high 29 points, while Jalen Duren posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Thompson had 30 points and Jordan Poole 24 for Golden State, who lost despite shooting 51.7 per cent and making 15 threes.

‘’It never feels good,’‘ Thompson said. ‘‘I thought we fought very hard tonight.’‘

Attempting to complete an improbable two-game sweep in the season series, the Pistons led most of the game. But the Warriors, as they had done time and again during their winning streak, rallied in the fourth quarter to get within 108-107 with 4:35 to play.

That’s when the Pistons’ long-distance attack took over. Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Bey nailed threes to increase Detroit’s edge to 117-112.

Thompson helped Golden State stay within striking distance with two free throws and a lay-up, then followed two Killian Hayes free throws with four seconds left with his game-tying trey, setting up Bey’s dramatic catch-and-shoot.

Bey totaled 17 points, Burks 15, Isaiah Stewart 13 and Jaden Ivey 12 for the Pistons, who have alternated losses and wins in the first four outings of their five-game trip. Hayes chipped in with nine points and a game-high 13 assists, the last coming on Bey’s winning hoop.

Two-way players Ty Jerome (18) and Anthony Lamb (17) combined for 35 points for the Warriors, who lost Draymond Green to a second technical foul with 1:24 remaining. Kevon Looney was the game’s leading rebounder (15) and scored eight points. REUTERS