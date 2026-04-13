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Barcola returns to PSG squad ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

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PARIS, April 13 - Paris St Germain forward Bradley Barcola has been named in the squad for their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Liverpool, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The France international had been sidelined for a month after suffering a severe ankle nL6N40615R ligament sprain during the Champions League last-16 second leg at Chelsea nL1N40518M.

Barcola missed PSG's last three matches across all competitions, as well as France's friendlies in the U.S. against Brazil nL6N40E1DX and Colombia nL6N40H069.

PSG, the European Cup holders, take a 2-0 lead nL6N40R1IA over Liverpool into Tuesday's game. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.