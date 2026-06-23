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Barcola in, Doue out as Deschamps makes three changes to France team

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Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; France forward Bradley Barcola (12) during a training session in preparation for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iraq at University of Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; France forward Bradley Barcola (12) during a training session in preparation for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Iraq at University of Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

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PHILADELPHIA, June 22 - France coach Didier Deschamps made three changes to the side that beat Senegal in their World Cup opener for Monday's Group I clash with Iraq, bringing in Lucas Digne, Manu Kone and Bradley Barcola for Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni and Desire Doue.

• Barcola comes into the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise after scoring off the bench against Senegal.

• Dembele still trusted by Deschamps despite low-key first game.

• France will secure a place in the round of 32 with a victory

• Mbappe looking to keep pace with Lionel Messi, who moved to 18 World Cup goals earlier on Monday.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe (captain), Bradley Barcola; Ousmane Dembele.

Iraq: Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Alammari, Zaid Ismael; Ahmed Qasem, Aymen Hussein (captain). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.