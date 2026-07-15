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Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 - France recalled Bradley Barcola to their attack and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield for their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday as Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged side.

• Desire Doue drops to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.

• Tchouameni returns after missing France's last two games due to injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

• Spain keep Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.

• Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal up front.

• The winners face Argentina or England in the final.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal. REUTERS