Barcelona's offices raided by police

BARCELONA • Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested yesterday after Catalan police officers raided the Spanish La Liga club.

A regional police spokesman confirmed several arrests had been made following an investigation by the force's financial crimes unit, without confirming the number of arrests made or their identities.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said Bartomeu, the club's president from 2014 until he stepped down last year, was among those arrested.

According to the Daily Mail, club chief executive officer Oscar Grau, head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti and Jaume Masferrer, who has acted as an adviser to Bartomeu in the past, are also being held in custody.

The club later said it was collaborating with police and legal authorities for the investigation into the "Barcagate" smear campaign conducted on social media.

"FC Barcelona expresses its utmost respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation," the statement read. Bartomeu's lawyers could not be reached for comment.

The investigation stems from the "Barcagate" affair which was unearthed last year by Cadena Ser and revealed the club had contracted marketing consultancy I3 Ventures to monitor social media activity.

However, the firm, with the reported approval of club officials, instead went on to launch attacks on current and former players who were critical of the board and Bartomeu.

Captain and icon Lionel Messi, veteran defender Gerard Pique, and former manager and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola were among those targeted by the negative stories and social media posts.

Cadena Ser also claimed Barca had paid the company an inflated fee and put payments through in smaller, separate amounts to avoid the club's financial controls.

An internal audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers cleared the club of financial corruption in July.

But the revelations led to protests from supporters. Several board members resigned while pressure saw Bartomeu eventually step down in October after facing a vote of no confidence.

His departure came the same month Barcelona announced losses of €97 million (S$155 million) for last season and debts that had more than doubled to €488 million.

The club has entered emergency talks with banks to find a solution to its problems, and club officials are also weighing selling some of the team's commercial assets to investors to raise as much as US$250million (S$332 million).

As well as a series of political blunders, Bartomeu had also overseen a dramatic decline in performances on the pitch and a personal falling-out with Messi, who tried to leave for free last summer.

The club's members will vote to elect a new president in Sunday's election, which was postponed from January due to Covid-19 restrictions in Catalonia.

Presidential candidate Toni Freixa, a director under Bartomeu, reacted to the arrest by tweeting: "Too many people want to cause damage to Barcelona. We won't permit it. You'll never walk alone."

Front runner and former president Joan Laporta added: "While he (Bartomeu) did not manage Barca well, it doesn't change the fact he was Barca president and it's not nice news to hear of."

The third candidate is Victor Font.

