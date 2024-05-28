Barcelona's Bonmati named Women's Champions League player of the season

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - May 25, 2024 FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - May 25, 2024 FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Updated
May 28, 2024, 12:52 AM
Published
May 28, 2024, 12:52 AM

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Women's Champions League player of the season for the second time in a row by UEFA's technical observer panel on Tuesday.

Bonmati, who also won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's best women's player award for 2023, scored six goals and provided six assists as Barcelona clinched their second consecutive Women's Champions League title.

"She influenced the game all over the pitch in and out of possession. High progressive passes, high ball recoveries and scored a great goal," UEFA's technical observer panel said in a statement.

Bonmati also scored eight goals in Barcelona's Liga F campaign this season, which the club won for the fifth time in a row. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top