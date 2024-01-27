Barcelona's Balde to have surgery after hamstring injury at Bilbao

Left-back Alejandro Balde will undergo surgery after injuring his hamstring in Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final at Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona said on Saturday.

The Spain international had to leave the field after 22 minutes as Barcelona exited the tournament with a 4-2 loss after extra time.

"Tests show that first team player Alejandro Balde has an injury to the tendon in his right hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement, adding: "He will undergo a surgical procedure at the hands of Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the club's medical staff, in Turku, Finland."

Balde, 20, has made 18 league appearances for Barcelona this season. The club sit third in the table, eight points behind leaders Girona.

Barcelona host 14th-placed Villareal on Saturday. REUTERS

