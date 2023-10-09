Barcelona's 16-year-old Yamal becomes LaLiga's youngest scorer

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - October 8, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal scores their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - October 8, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - October 8, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

GRANADA, Spain - Barcelona's Spain winger Lamine Yamal became LaLiga's youngest goalscorer aged 16 years and 87 days after he stroked the ball home from close range at Granada on Sunday.

Yamal, who in August set the record as Barca's youngest debutant in an official match, became Spain's youngest ever international and scorer at 16 years and 57 days when he made his debut away to Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in September.

Against Granada, he scored in added time before the break as LaLiga champions Barcelona were trailing 2-0.

Yamal broke the record held by Malaga's Fabrice Olinga, who scored against Celta Vigo in 2012 aged 16 years and 98 days.

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain and has become a key part of Barca's forward line.

His call-up for the senior Spain team ended the hopes of Moroccan fans that he could be persuaded to switch allegiance. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top