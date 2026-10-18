Barcelona Women suffer first defeat in 350 days

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Oct 18 - Barcelona's women suffered their first defeat in 350 days as Real Sociedad came from behind to claim a 2-1 Liga F victory at Zubieta on Sunday.

Patri Guijarro put Barcelona ahead inside the opening minute, but Cecilia Marcos equalised before Ainhoa Marin completed a memorable comeback for the Basque side.

The defeat ended Barcelona's 45-game unbeaten run and was their first since a 1-0 loss to the same opponents last November.

Barcelona lost only once last season as they swept the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Super Cup, while Sunday's setback was their first of the current campaign.

They remain top of Liga F with 18 points, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Espanyol 3-1 on Saturday.

Real Sociedad climbed to 11th on eight points after recording only their second victory of the season. REUTERS