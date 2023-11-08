Barcelona victory 'important for Ukrainian football', says Shakhtar Donetsk coach

HAMBURG – Shakhtar Donetsk coach Marino Pusic said his side’s shock 1-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in Hamburg on Tuesday was “important for Ukrainian football”.

Shakhtar have played home games away from their Donbass Arena in Donetsk, now occupied by Russia, since 2014.

But playing the match hundreds of miles away in Germany did not prevent Danylo Sikan securing a famous victory over Barcelona with his dipping header in the 40th minute.

“Unfortunately, because of the situation in the country, you can call this a home game but for us it is a tremendous part – the travelling, and sometimes we need one or two days extra to recover of course,” said Pusic.

“It is not so easy... It is important also for Ukrainian football to represent the country in Europe like we did tonight.”

Barcelona still lead Group H ahead of second-placed Porto, who beat Royal Antwerp 2-0, on head-to-head record, but missed the chance to wrap up qualification for the last 16 with two games to spare.

“We can see we’re in a bit of a footballing rut, we have to do a reset,” said Barca coach Xavi. “We played a bad game, we have to admit it.”

He said his team had wasted a good chance to progress. “After two years without qualifying for the last 16, today is a missed opportunity,” he continued.

“It’s the most inopportune moment. There are a lot of demands (on us), I think that today we couldn’t fail and we failed.”

Shakhtar, on six points, gave their knock-out stage hopes a boost, but also put themselves in pole position to at least finish third ahead of Antwerp and move into the Europa League.

“If we achieve that (last 16), it would be fantastic. If not then to stay in Europe would also be a great achievement, amazing achievement even, for this club under those circumstances,” added Pusic.

After failing to progress from the group stage for two seasons running, Barcelona had won their first three matches this term.

However, Shakhtar held their own from the start. Barcelona missed big chances in the first match in October but this time Pusic’s team shut down their uninspired visitors, who produced just one shot on target.

Shakhtar forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the first save of the game, with the German goalkeeper denying Mykola Matviyenko at the near post after he got in behind Joao Cancelo.

Ilkay Gundogan and Raphinha lashed over from distance as Barca created no danger, with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski woefully disconnected on his return to Germany.