Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case - court

FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - FC Barcelona unveil the new jersey for the season 2018-2019 - Barcelona, Spain - May 19, 2018 The new FC Barcelona jersey is unveiled REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - Spanish soccer club Barcelona are under formal investigation for suspected bribery in a probe spanning two decades of activities at the country's refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September that Barcelona may have benefited from "possible systemic corruption". In a statement in February, Barcelona denied any wrongdoing.

In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the football federation's refereeing committee (CTA) from 1993 to 2018. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top