Barcelona thrash Royal Antwerp 5-0 with Felix double

BARCELONA, Spain - Barcelona's Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp in their Champions League Group H opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Last-minute signing Felix opened the scoring with a low strike in the 11th minute before setting up Robert Lewandowski to double their lead eight minutes later as the Poland striker scored his 100th goal in European competition.

Raphinha helped make it 3-0 when his strike from a tight angle deflected off defender Jelle Bataille for an own goal.

Gavi and Felix added another two goals for the five-time European champions after the break to complete the rout at Barca's temporary home while Camp Nou is being redeveloped. REUTERS