Barcelona thrash Royal Antwerp 5-0 with Felix double

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Gavi celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Joao Felix REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Royal Antwerp's Soumaula Coulibaly REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Gavi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

BARCELONA, Spain - Barcelona's Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp in their Champions League Group H opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Last-minute signing Felix opened the scoring with a low strike in the 11th minute before setting up Robert Lewandowski to double their lead eight minutes later as the Poland striker scored his 100th goal in European competition.

Raphinha helped make it 3-0 when his strike from a tight angle deflected off defender Jelle Bataille for an own goal.

Gavi and Felix added another two goals for the five-time European champions after the break to complete the rout at Barca's temporary home while Camp Nou is being redeveloped. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top