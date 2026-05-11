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Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid

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BARCELONA, May 10 - Barcelona clinched their 29th LaLiga title on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over rivals Real Madrid to open an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Real needed a win at Camp Nou to delay the celebrations but fell behind in the ninth minute when Marcus Rashford curled a free kick into the top corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a slick move involving Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo with a fierce strike from inside the box.

Hansi Flick's side moved to 91 points, with Real on 77 and Villarreal third on 69. Barcelona secured back-to-back league titles, capping a dominant campaign in which they have lost only four league matches. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.