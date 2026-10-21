Barcelona report 'Paris-style massacre' fan display to UEFA after PSG game

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 Police officers outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Oct 21 - Barcelona reported a tifo shown by Paris St Germain supporters before their Champions League game to UEFA, the club said on Wednesday.

Ahead of their Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, PSG fans unveiled the banner display that read 'a Paris-style massacre', depicting a masked figure in a PSG shirt taking a chainsaw to the Barcelona badge.

The motif was a reference to the 1974 horror film "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre".

A Barcelona spokesperson told Reuters that after the match ended, they reported the content of the tifo to the UEFA match delegate, as well as various offensive songs that were heard from the stands.

The tifo was approved by PSG before the match, according to L'Equipe. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UEFA disciplinary regulations state in article 16 (2e) that "the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event" may result in disciplinary measures.

The standard sanction for a first offence of this nature is a €10,000 ($11,221) fine. REUTERS