Barcelona reach quarter-finals of Copa del Rey with 2-0 win

Jan 15 - Second-half goals from Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona a hard-fought 2-0 victory over second-tier leaders Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, sending them into the quarter-finals.

In a tightly contested match, the breakthrough came in the 66th minute when Torres timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap and latched onto a through ball before rounding goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta and finishing into an empty net.

Deep in stoppage time, after Racing's Manex Lozano missed a sitter from close range, Barcelona didn't waste the chance to put the game to bed with Yamal finishing a quick counter attack.

Barcelona join Athletic Bilbao, Alaves, Albacete, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Valencia in the last eight. The Spanish FA will conduct the quarter-final draw on Monday, with ties scheduled for February 3-5.

Determined to avoid a similar fate to Real Madrid, who were stunned by lower-league Albacete on Wednesday, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick fielded a near full-strength team at El Sardinero Stadium.

The visitors dominated possession early on but found Racing to be resolute opponents. Dani Olmo wasted a golden chance, while Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia reacted smartly to deny Racing's Camara Suleiman in a lively opening half.

After Torres scored the opener in the 66th minute, Ezkieta made successive superb saves late on, denying Fermin Lopez and substitute Robert Lewandowski from close range in the 80th minute, keeping Racing's hopes alive.

The hosts thought they had equalised twice in the dying moments, only for both goals to be ruled out for offside.

Racing substitute Lozano had a golden chance to equalise, sprinting forward on a counter-attack. However, he opted to shoot from close range rather than pass to an unmarked teammate, allowing Garcia to make a save.

Barcelona punished the missed opportunity in the very next play. Raphinha's low cross found Yamal, who slotted home to seal the win and Barcelona's progression into the final eight. REUTERS