Barcelona must fight like animals in Munich: Xavi

MUNICH • Just over a month into his appointment as Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez faces his first critical test with the club at risk of failing to make the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in two decades.

A 0-0 draw at home to Benfica last month left the Catalan giants with their destiny in their own hands, but they now have to get through a daunting final game away to Group E winners Bayern Munich today or risk dropping into the Europa League.

Benfica are two points behind Barca (seven) but host bottom side Dynamo Kiev and will be confident of getting the victory over the Ukrainians, who have recorded just one point and conceded nine goals.

A point in Munich will not suffice if that scenario transpires because of the Portuguese side's superior head-to-head record, having won 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Lisbon.

Barca's confidence has also taken a hit after Xavi suffered his first defeat as coach, with his team going down 1-0 to Real Betis in La Liga over the weekend.

There have been glimpses of innovation and change under the former Al Sadd boss, but the overriding sense is of familiar flaws being underlined and expectations being further downgraded at the Nou Camp.

On his struggles with trying to return a weakened Barca side to the top, Xavi said: "In the dressing room, I have told them that I am proud, that this is football.

"It is a shame and I hope it doesn't affect us because on Wednesday we have to compete like animals to try to get through."

Bayern might yet aid Barca's cause by fielding a weakened team as the Bavarians have already qualified and they might also have one eye on their home game against seventh-placed Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele were also rested against Betis and their fresh legs should also give Xavi's side a lift.

But despite some fighting words, the club great knows a trip to Bayern represents one of the toughest tests in European football and this is a Barca side who are far from being at their best.

Julian Nagelsmann's men hold a four-point lead in the German league and have a 100 per cent record in the Champions League group stage, scoring 19 goals and had beaten Barca 3-0 in Spain.

"The team is capable of going to Munich and winning," Xavi said.

"That's the objective. We depend on ourselves.

"We're going to one of the toughest grounds in the world, but we're going there to give everything and to compete."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BAYERN V BARCELONA

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am