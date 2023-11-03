Barcelona lose appeal over FFP rule breaches

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2023
UEFA has dismissed an appeal by Barcelona against a 500,000 euros ($536,000) fine for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"FC Barcelona was fined €500,000 for wrongly reporting, in the financial year 2022, profits on disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers) which are not a relevant income under the regulations," UEFA's Club Financial Control Body said.

Several high-profile European clubs, including Paris St Germain, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who agreed settlements with UEFA in September last year, have fulfilled targets set for the financial year 2022. REUTERS

