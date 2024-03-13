Barcelona into Champions League last eight with 3-1 win over Napoli

BARCELONA, Spain - Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years after a 3-1 win over Napoli in their last-16 second leg gave them a 4-2 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

In a highly entertaining game, Barca set the early pace to take a 2-0 lead but Napoli pulled a goal back to set up an exciting second half before Robert Lewandowski scored a killer third goal for the hosts.

Fermin Lopez opened the scoring for the home side after 15 minutes and two minutes later Joao Cancelo doubled their lead. Barcelona looked well on the way to a decisive win before Napoli got on the scoresheet through Amir Rrahmani after 30 minutes.

Both sides had chances after the break but with seven minutes left Barca found a much-needed third goal when Lewandowski slotted home a clever pass from Sergi Roberto. REUTERS

