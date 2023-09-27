Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Mallorca

PALMA DE MALLORCA - Barcelona twice fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday, maintaining their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season.

Barca moved up to 17 points, but could be overtaken as LaLiga leaders on Wednesday by Girona, who are one point adrift and visit Villarreal, and Real Madrid, who have 15 points and host Las Palmas.

The hosts' early pressure paid off as they took the lead after eight minutes when Vedat Muriqi capitalised on a poor clearance from Barca's keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Raphinha grabbed an equaliser with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner in the 41st minute, only to see Abdon Prats restore Mallorca's lead in stoppage time with a simple finish after keeper Predrag Rajkovic's superb long clearance and a Muriqi header.

Mallorca took their foot off the gas in the second half and substitute Fermin Lopez tapped home Raphinha's low cross from the right to make it 2-2 in the 75th minute.

Barcelona next host Sevilla on Friday. REUTERS