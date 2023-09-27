Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Mallorca

Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Son Moix, Palma, Mallorca, Spain - September 26, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Fermin Lopez scores their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Son Moix, Palma, Mallorca, Spain - September 26, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Robert Lewandowski in action with RCD Mallorca&#039;s Matija Nastasic REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Son Moix, Palma, Mallorca, Spain - September 26, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal in action with RCD Mallorca&#039;s Jose Manuel Copete REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Son Moix, Palma, Mallorca, Spain - September 26, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Oriol Romeu in action with RCD Mallorca&#039;s Vedat Muriqi REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Son Moix, Palma, Mallorca, Spain - September 26, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

PALMA DE MALLORCA - Barcelona twice fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday, maintaining their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season.

Barca moved up to 17 points, but could be overtaken as LaLiga leaders on Wednesday by Girona, who are one point adrift and visit Villarreal, and Real Madrid, who have 15 points and host Las Palmas.

The hosts' early pressure paid off as they took the lead after eight minutes when Vedat Muriqi capitalised on a poor clearance from Barca's keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Raphinha grabbed an equaliser with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner in the 41st minute, only to see Abdon Prats restore Mallorca's lead in stoppage time with a simple finish after keeper Predrag Rajkovic's superb long clearance and a Muriqi header.

Mallorca took their foot off the gas in the second half and substitute Fermin Lopez tapped home Raphinha's low cross from the right to make it 2-2 in the 75th minute.

Barcelona next host Sevilla on Friday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top