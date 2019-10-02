Barcelona count on new boy Griezmann to mend form

BARCELONA • Antoine Griezmann figured it would take a while to find his feet at Barcelona, but the bedding-in process has been far tougher than he imagined.

His team play Inter Milan in Group F today, looking for lift-off in the Champions League after a goal-less draw with Borussia Dortmund made for an underwhelming start in their bid to reach their first European Cup final since 2015.

He also has something to prove after two steady but unspectacular months, elevated by moments rather than the consistency coach Ernesto Valverde would have been expecting when his €120 million (S$181.3 million) release clause was triggered in the summer.

When the former Atletico Madrid star scored twice against Real Betis last month, before tossing glitter above his head in front of the home fans, it felt like he had made his big introduction and not just because of the theatrical celebration.

But five La Liga games have since brought only one more goal and assist, while a handful of rather muted displays have left a sense of a player still settling in, despite excelling in the Spanish top flight for the past nine seasons.

The forward, 28, has since admitted his difficulties in trying to "adjust to a different type of football, a different position".

"But I feel like I'm improving every game and that's it. Three goals, it's not bad right?" Griezmann added. "I can do better, but I just arrived. I work for the team and if I can score or assist, even better."

He has been shunted around to take up "different positions" up front; in his eight games, he has played three times down the middle and five times on the left.

GRIEZMANN YET TO SETTLE IN

3 GOALS 2 ASSISTS 2 HIS ATTACKING POSITIONS: LEFT AND CENTRE 6 HIS ATTACKING PARTNERS

Valverde, too, has experimented with six different attacking combinations, pairing him with either Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Carles Perez, Ansu Fati and captain Lionel Messi.

Clement Lenglet, though, believes his fellow Frenchman will eventually come good "because of his talent and his personal quality".

The Barcelona defender yesterday told Spanish radio station RAC1 that Griezmann had to adapt as the team play "a totally different game to Atletico", but insisted he had already "given a good level" and was capable of "doing things better".

Looking ahead to the "good test" against their Italian Serie A opponents, he added: "It's interesting to see where we are. Inter, who are having a very good season so far, is the first Champions League match at Nou Camp and our second after the draw with Dortmund. That was a bittersweet feeling. We took a point and we can do more."

Consistency has been hard to come by for the Catalans, who have been patchy this term and, in that context, Griezmann's start has been decent.

His tepid displays have coincided with the team being in a funk, posting 13 points from seven league games, their lowest total in 25 years with the pall of last season's Champions League semi-final capitulation at Liverpool hanging over the five-time European champions.

Against Inter, he will hope to finally ignite his season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BARCELONA V INTER MILAN

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am